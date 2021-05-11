Chief of the Defence Staff, others inducted into office

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: GNA

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) has been officially inducted into office.



Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), and Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, Chief of Staff (COS) were also inducted into office at the General Headquarters.



A statement issued by Colonel E. Aggrey-Quashie, Director, Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the induction followed their appointment by the President and the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It said the induction ceremony, which was held at the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church at Burma Camp, was on the theme: “You are a chosen vessel of Christ”.



Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly, Presbyterian Church, Ghana, preaching the sermon on the subject, “The man or person God chooses,” said God chose all manner of people in diverse ways, whether through the election, appointment or by nomination.



He said Abraham in the Bible, came from a pagan home and was chosen among his people to be the father of all nations.



Rev Prof Mantey, urged the three Generals to be strong and courageous, for the Lord was with them; just as He was with Joshua when he took over the mantle from Moses to lead the Israelites to the Promised Land.



The CDS, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama on behalf of the CNS and COS, pledged and committed themselves to work to the glory of God, Country and GAF.



He conveyed his goodwill message to all ranks and the civilian establishment for their support since his assumption of office.



He further commended all ranks for their loyalty, vigilance, integrity, dedication and professionalism that had helped to maintain the much-needed alertness and readiness amid the challenges in certain segments of the Ghanaian society.



He further encouraged all ranks to maintain a positive attitude to enable them to discharge their duties with honour, pride and dignity.



“It is, therefore, crucial that we eschew apathy, complacency and unprofessional attitude in the discharge of our duties”, he added.



Mr Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence, who was the guest of honour, urged the new leaders to continue to give off their best for the success of GAF and the country.



He called on the congregation to “give them the needed support by making use of our individual and collective strength to become agents of change in our own little ways.”



He also called for the needed support from the rank and file of GAF for the CDS to enable him to achieve his mandate.



Dignitaries present at the service included Mr Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Advisor to the President; Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Members of Parliament, traditional leaders, senior officers, heads of sister security services and some members of the diplomatic community.