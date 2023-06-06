Chief of staff Frema Opare is a mother for all – Oppong

General News of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the deputy director of political affairs at the Chief of Staff’s office has extoled the virtues of her boss, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, saying she has been a role model for young women in Ghana.



Celebrating Osei-Opare on her 76th birthday, which falls on Monday, 5 June 2023, Oppong described the chief of staff as a selfless politician who is willing to create opportunities for young women to become leaders.



“Words are not enough to show appreciation for all that you have done for me. I have grown so much as a person and a young politician because of you, and I am confident that I will use the skills and knowledge acquired to succeed in my future endeavors; no doubt about that.



“Thank you for everything, Mummy as affectionately called by all. I am truly grateful for your love, care, support and guidance. I pray for many more healthy years for you to continue impacting positively on others too,” Oppong said in a brief statement to celebrate Osei-Opare.



I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for the opportunity given me to be under your tutelage since my days as a student at the University of Ghana. I have learnt so much from you, and I am truly grateful for your guidance and support over the years.



I remember when I first started working with you as a young student leader, I was nervous and unsure of my potentials. But you took time to mentor me and help me grow into the professional that I am today. You have taught me the importance of hard work, dedication to duty, loyalty, commitment and service to humanity. You have also shown me how to be a leader and how to motivate and inspire others especially, young women.



Happy 76th birthday to the virtuous woman of substance, who is my boss, mother and mentor. May God continue to bless you for your dedication and service to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and mother Ghana.



Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong