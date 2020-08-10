Regional News of Monday, 10 August 2020

'Chief of Truth' title conferred on Mahama still stands - Bole Traditional Council

The Bole Traditional Council has said the “Kashintenwura” (Chief of Truth) title conferred on former President John Dramani Mahama was done with the blessing of the Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) through the council of Elders and it is still regarded as such.



A disclaimer signed by the Secretary of the Bole Traditional Council Mr Abdulai Haruna Obey and dated 9th August, 2020 said, the attention of the Bole Traditional Council under the able leadership of Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has been drawn to a fake letter circulating on social media about the title ‘’Chief of Truth’’ conferred on former President Mahama during his visit to Bolewura’s palace on the 5th August, 2020 and that the letter is fake.



“His Royal Highness Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) distance himself from the fake letter and its content entirely. The Palace is not a breeding ground for political mediocrity; it is a revered palace for all manner of persons except political warmongers”; the statement said.



A fake letter circulating on social media and purporting to be from the Bolewura’s Palace said the Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) has denied ever enskinning the former President John Dramani Mahama.



According to the fake letter, the Bolewura said he has no idea where former President John Dramani Mahama was enskinned “Kashintenwura” which means “Chief of Truth”.



According to the letter the Bolewura said he has been out of Bole for some time and therefore was shocked to have heard that the former President had been enskinned Chief of Truth at his palace.





