Chief of Staff expresses gratitude to running mate advocates

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has stated that she is grateful to those projecting her as running mate to the yet to be elected flag bearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking to journalists at the NPP headquarters in Accra, Madam Osei-Opare however added that her focus was on the party electing a candidate who can win the 2024 election.



“Any name that comes up as a running mate disregards it, rather let’s lift him up first as flag bearer. I have not heard of any name for the running mate position.



“Wherever you’ve heard that I am the running mate, I thank them. But I’ve not heard that yet,” madam Osei-Opare stated.



She continued: “If you don’t have a flag bearer, you don’t have a running mate. My focus is to get a good flag bearer who will ‘break the 8’. The will of God will manifest.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on November 4, 2023 elected a Presidential candidate to lead the party to the 2024 general election.



The primary was held in all the constituencies across the country.



Contestants in the high-stakes election includex: Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Addai Francis Nimoh.



In all, 204,144 delegates were expected to vote which consisted of polling station executives in 38,622 polling stations, among others.