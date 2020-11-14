Politics of Saturday, 14 November 2020

Source: Starr FM

Chief of Staff aide donates to Nkoranza South Constituency

Chief of Staff aide, Harriet Kyeremateng donated the items to the Nkoranza South Constituency

A deputy director of political affairs in the Office of the Chief of Staff, Harriet Kyeremateng (Nana Akua), has donated five motorbikes and an unspecified amount of money to the Nkoranza South Constituency.



She said her contribution is to give an extra boost to the campaign in the constituency for the party to retain power on 7 December 2020.



Making the donation to the Constituency Campaign Team at the Party Office in Nkoranza South, Kyeremateng, encouraged the rank and file of the party to work extra hard to ensure a decisive victory for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Charles Konadu Yiadom, the MP for Nkoranza South.



On his part, the Bono East Regional Chairman, Thomas Adu-Appiah (a.k.a. Chairman Toma) who received the motorbikes and cash donation on behalf of the campaign team, and in the presence of the Municipal Chief Executive, Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa, expressed his appreciation to Kyeremateng and the Chief of Staff for the support to the Constituency.



He assured that the items will be put to good use. He also asserted the readiness of the party at the regional and constituency levels to reach out to every nook and cranny of the Constituency to preach the good works of Akufo-Addo and Yiadom in order to secure their second term victory.



Kyeremateng used the opportunity to meet some identifiable groups in the Constituency like FONAA, Nation Women and First-Time Voters to motivate them and canvass for votes for the NPP. She had further interactions with voters at Tripoli Inn.



To ensure a resounding victory for the party, Nana Akua joined the local party campaign team for a house-to-house, market-to-market and hamlet-to-hamlet campaign in the Bonsu and A-line electoral areas.



According to her, the President’s handling of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the introduction of Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, 1-Village 1-Dam, 1-District 1-Factory, 1-Constituency 1-Ambulance, NABCO, the Cocoa Pollination and Rehabilitation Programmes, the restoration of Nursing and Teacher Training Allowances, the creation of 6 new regions including, the Bono East, the over 2million employment opportunities created in both the public and private sectors, the massive infrastructure development, the COVID-19 Alleviation Fund and free electricity and water, among others are messages that are worth projecting.



Some of the people she interacted with shared their joy and indicated their support for President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government for the good job done in the last four (4) years especially, the introduction of Free SHS which has given opportunities for the less privileged to access quality education.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.