Chief of Staff Frema Opare and family support The Ark Foundation

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

Source: daily mail.com

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, along with her family, paid a visit to The Ark Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing care and support to vulnerable individuals, especially women and children.



The purpose of the visit was to express gratitude for the foundation's commendable 25 years of service to the nation.



During the engagement, Osei-Opare commended The Ark Foundation for its impactful work in creating safe spaces for those in need. To further demonstrate appreciation, she, along with her family, made a generous donation of various essential items, including flour, maize, rice, oil, tinned tomatoes, canned fish, beans, toiletries, and detergents.



She also made a cash donation of GHC20,000 to support The Ark Foundation's ongoing mission. The financial aid aims to strengthen the Foundation's ability to provide a nurturing environment for individuals facing distress and abuse.



The Ark Foundation, founded on Christian principles, has been a pillar of support for countless individuals, offering them a refuge from violence and oppression. Its mission revolves around empowering those in need, allowing them to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.



Angela Dwamena-Aboagye, representing The Ark Foundation, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Chief of Staff's generous contributions. She emphasised the importance of such support in enabling the organisation to continue making a positive impact on the lives of those they serve.



The Chief of Staff was accompanied by her two daughters, Dr Mrs Serwa Opare Aryitey and Mrs Linda Sarpong, as well as her granddaughter Dede Aryitey. Their presence underscored the collective commitment of the Opare family to supporting initiatives that contribute to the well-being of the nation's most vulnerable populations.