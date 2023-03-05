Chief of Pruso No. 2 bans political campaign in community

General News of Sunday, 5 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Bono East



The Odikro of Pruso Number 2, a farming community in the Atebubu Amanten Municipality of the Bono East Region, Nana Makiwi Enna, has banned any form of political activity in the community.



The ban which takes immediate effect applies to all forms of political activities because of years of neglect from various political leaders in the Municipality to address their concerns in the areas of road, electricity, and education.



According to Nana Makiwi Enna, the ban will only be lifted if elected officials demonstrate a genuine commitment to improving the lives of the residents in the community rather than simply making empty promises.



“Henceforth, we will not allow any politician to come here and campaign until our concerns are addressed as a community. We are now saying no empty promises because we have no good road, we don’t have electricity, and worst of all is our school building”.



He warned politicians to stay away from the community if they don’t want to incur the wrath of the residents.



“The community is now a no-campaign zone. We are going to walk the talk so no politician should call our bluff and try to campaign here because we will not allow that to happen and if we have to physically do that, we will do it”.



Some of the residents bemoaned the lack of development in the community by supporting the stance taken by the community.



“I think I support the decision by the traditional leaders because we have not in any way benefited as a community. The current condition of the school here is enough justification that our leaders don’t think about us so the decision is laudable”, Emmanuel Donkor disclosed.



Madam Hanna Donkor was particularly concerned about the plight of pregnant women in the community due to the absence of a health facility.



“The situation in the community for women is terrible especially when you are pregnant so we are happy that the traditional authorities have taken that bold step”.