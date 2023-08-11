Chief of Gaagbini appeals for support as he loses his entire house to flood

Regional News of Friday, 11 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from North East Region



Naa Yidana Alhassan, the Chief of Gaagbini in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, is appealing to the government, NGOs, individuals, and benevolent organizations to support him with building materials to reconstruct his house after it had submerged and collapsed in water.



The chief appeal comes at the back of the torrential rainfall in the region which has caused a huge havoc to several houses and bridges in the West Mamprusi and East Mamprusi Municipalities of the North East Region.



The downpour which lasted over 6 hours on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, displaced several residents in the region including Gaagbini, Tinkaya, Tinguri, Gbani, Banawa, Takorayiri, and Boayini.



Livestock, farmlands, building materials, containers, and other valuable items belonging to the residents were carried away by the downpour.



Naa Yidana Alhassan said, "I don't know what to do again. My wife, myself, and my children have all been displaced because all the rooms in my house are gone”.



He is appealing to the government, individuals, and NGOs to support him in one way or the other to reconstruct his house.



"I am appealing to the government, especially, the vice president and all those who matter to support me. I have nothing with me again to build my collapsed house. So, I am appealing to all those who can help me to come and support me," he appealed.



The Assemblyman for the Nayorku electoral area, Seidu Jafaru is also calling on the government to consider constructing three bridges in Gaagbini to avert the annual occurrence of the flood.