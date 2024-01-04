Chief of Esiama urges government to complete projects at Esiama

Regional News of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Chief of Esiama, Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III, has appealed to government to provide the town with basic social amenities to spearhead the beautification and modernization of the town.



He said though Esiama was one of the fastest-growing towns in the Western Region, it lacked basic social and economic infrastructure to meet the ever-increasing demands of the population.



Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III appealed in an interview with the media at his palace at Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.



He said Esiama deserved better as the third oldest and ancient town in Nzema coming after Axim and Beyin.



Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III lauded efforts by government to develop the town with the establishment of a Nursing and Midwifery Training College.



He, however, asked government to build more hostel facilities to absorb more students to create more economic opportunities for the town.



The Chief appealed to oil and gas companies such as Ghana Gas and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation ( GNPC) to respond to letters he had written to them to build flats for lecturers.



Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III was worried that the Principal of the College was sharing a common hall with lecturers.



Touching on the Esiama Secondary Technical School, the Chief noted that with a population of 1,600 students, the school does not have even two teachers bungalows.



He said the school block was built by the British administration and had become old though painted nicely.



Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III asked the GNPC and Ghana Gas to complete a dining hall project they had started.



Their new market must also be completed to move market women selling by the roadside to the place.



The Chief added that Esiama had one of the oldest clinics established in 1936 and appealed to government to complete the new one.



He said the community wanted to raise funds during the Kundum festival for developmental projects but could not work because people could not donate to the fund.



Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III observed that "with a population of over 20,000 people who vote in elections, clinic does not befit the town".



He, therefore, urged government to assist the town raise from clinic to Polyclinic to a hospital.



The Chief observed that the population was fast growing and the next census would peg the figure over 30,000.