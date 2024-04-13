Chief murdered in Wa; police commence investigations

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Police in the Upper West Regional Capital of Wa have commenced investigations into the death of Sub-chief, Jontong Naa Mutala Tendana.



Jontong Naa believed to be in his mid-50s, was murdered in the early hours of Thursday, April 11, 2024, in his home at Suuriyiri, a suburb of Wa municipality by some unknown assailants.



It is unclear the motivation behind the gruesome murder of the Chief who doubles as the secretary to the Wa Customary land Secretariat.



The family revealed that the deceased was found in a pool of blood when they went to give him food.



The Upper West Regional Police Command has confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh.com but indicated that investigations are ongoing to apprehend the culprits in the heinous crime.