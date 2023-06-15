Chief in national anthem brouhaha must be commended - Kwami Sefa Kayi

General News of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Chief of Mempeasem, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw VI must be commended, according to renowned Journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi.



In a viral video from the 2023 edition of the Green Ghana Day Celebration, which was organized at the University of Ghana, the President can be seen angrily directing the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, to tell the chief who was seated during the National Anthem to stand up and observe it.



His action infuriated the President.



But the chief explained in a statement that he could not stand for the National Anthem due to ill health.



He then went on to issue a public apology to President Skufo-Addo.



The host of Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' speaking to the issue during Tuesday's edition of his programme said not all leaders will accept their "fault, explain what led to that and then apologize; not everyone in his position will do that so he should be commended".



However, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt disagrees.



Listen to them in the video below:



