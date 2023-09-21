Chief from Mankuma loses his life in a gory accident

Regional News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

A chief from Mankuma in the Bole District of the Savannah Region lost his life in a gory accident on the Bole to Mankuma road.



The chief, Kantewura Justice Iddisah Dari who was riding a motorbike was overrun by a Burkina Faso-bound articulator truck after the driver reportedly lost control, fell into a pothole, and hit the Chief on his motorcycle.



A report from the Savannah Region Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the National Fire Service on September 17, 2023, said; “Firefighters from the Bole Fire Station responded to an accident on the Bole-Sawla highway involving an articulator truck with registration number BH 7758 MD and a motorcycle".



“The truck driver was reported to have lost control after falling into a pothole and ran into the motorcycle, which was moving in the same direction as the truck”.



The report added that; “The truck, which was loaded with tea bags, fell on the motor rider, killing him instantly, while the driver of the truck and his assistant were seen at the scene with no injuries”.



The Public Relations Officer further said the duty crew of the Bole District National Fire Service with assistance from a Zoomlion towing truck retrieved the lifeless body of the chief under the truck and handed him over to the Police who were present at the scene.