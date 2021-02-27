Regional News of Saturday, 27 February 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Chief fined for having sex with woman and her daughters

File photo: One of the ladies is said to be a wedded woman who stays with her husband.

Residents of Assin Atwereboanna in the Central Region are beside themselves after news broke that the caretaker chief, Nana Kofi Sam has had sex with a woman, Beatrice Appiah and her two daughters, Alice Lanyo and Susana Lanyo and impregnated the latter.



Information gathered by EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan indicates that Abusuapanin Kofi Sam had earlier had sex with one lady from the same family in a bush, an abominable act that compelled the elders to cause a sheep to be slaughtered to purify the land.



According to Madam Beatrice Appiah, (victim) the caretaker chief used magical power (For girls) to win her.



What has shocked the residents the most is the fact that Susana Lanyo who is now pregnant for Abusuapanin Kofi Sam is a wedded woman who stays with her husband.



The issue came to light when one Mr Afatsaw, a family member, sought counsel from a native doctor over mysterious incessant death occurring in the family.



Nana Kwabena Dwumah, the chief of Assin Atobiase who traditionally presides over Assin Atwereboanna fined Nana Kofi Sam and other sub-chiefs to pay ¢2000, 4 cartons of Schnapps, 2 crates of minerals, 3 sheep for attempting to sweep the matter under the carpet.



March 3, 2021, has been set for the performance of rituals.