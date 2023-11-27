Chief donates medical equipment to Esuonwunu Health Center

Health News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Chief of Esuonwunu in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Achina Kwagyan Nuama V has donated medical equipment and consumables to the Esuonwunu Health Center.



He also donated 150 bags of rice to residents in the Esuonwunu community.



Presenting the items on Saturday, November 25, 2023, the Chief said the donation was a collaborative effort between him, and two non-governmental organizations (NGO).



Support from Ghana West Africa Medical Mission:



Nana Achina Kwagyan Nuama V revealed that the medical equipment was provided by the Ghana West African Medical Mission, an NGO aimed at assisting efforts geared towards quality and effective health care in the area.



He noted that he was hopeful the medical equipment would not only enable health workers in the area to deliver prompt and quality healthcare services to the people but it will also position the health centers to achieve their mandate.



Support from NGO:



Touching on the source of the 150 bags of rice, Nana Achina Kwagyan Nuamah V said the bags of rice were donated by an NGO known as Matter to the community.



He stated that before the donation of the bags of rice, the NGO had already constructed two mechanized boreholes for the Asuonwunu community.



He added that plans are far in advance to get an ultramodern toilet facility for the community with support from the same NGO.



Appreciation:



Receiving the items, the District Director of Health for the Amansie West District, Bernard Badu Bediako, thanked the Chief for the gesture and expressed appreciation for his unflinching support towards the provision of healthcare services in the area.



He described the traditional leader as a hardworking, faithful, and illustrious man, saying his commitment to quality healthcare delivery remained unparalleled.



He pledged to use the equipment for its intended purpose and ensure residents in the area are given the right medical attention.