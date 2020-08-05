Regional News of Wednesday, 5 August 2020

Source: GNA

Chief complains about Anum Apapam-Kofi Pare road

Nene Ashaley Adjabeng, Chief Farmer of Anum Apapam in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region, has appealed to the Department of Feeder Roads to rehabilitate the road from Anum Apapam through Kofi Pare, Dokrochewa and Coaltar.



Nene Ashaley, also the chief of the Shai Community in the area, was not happy with the poor state of the roads, affecting the social and economic life of the people.



The Chief Farmer, a prominent cocoa farmer, who conducted the Ghana News Agency (GNA) round to inspect the bad portions of the road between Anum Apapam and Kofi Pare, said food items especially plantain, banana and vegetables like, garden eggs and pepper were abound in the area and were going waste, as a result of poor roads.



Nene Ashaley stated that the roads that served many communities had developed deep potholes and become extremely difficult for vehicles to ply.



He stressed that because of the bad nature of the roads, most drivers plying it, felt reluctant to work on the road, thereby, creating hardship for passengers and luggage.



He noted that the poor state of roads in the area was affecting the evacuation of cocoa and other cash crops, and that, “We should make sure that roads leading to cocoa areas are maintained regularly”.



Nene Ashaley also appealed to Transport Unions to help curb accidents on the roads by using strong vehicles.





