General News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Kweku Asamoah, Contributor

Chief commends govt for creating new regions

Nana Elluo Panyin III, Chief of Nsuonsua and Kyidomhene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area

The Chief of Nsuonsua and Kyidomhene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Area, Nana Elluo Panyin III, has commended the government for the creation of six new regions in the country.



Subsequently, he appealed to the government to expedite action on development projects such as the construction of roads among other things to bring the region as far with the others.



According to him, the provision of roads, one of the biggest dreams of the people in the Western North Region would bring relief and enhance economic activities.



It will also help with easy access to cocoa-producing areas.



The Chief made the call when the Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, paid a courtesy call on him last Friday as part of a two-day tour.



The tour forms part of efforts to rally support for the NPP in the Western North Region ahead of the upcoming general election in December.



He added that the government's policy initiatives such as the Free Senior High School policy has brought relief to parents and paved the way for the less privileged to also have access to quality education.



He said other interventions like the Planting for Food and Jobs have also created jobs opportunities for the youth in his community.



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful urged the people of Sefwi Wiawso Constituency to intensify their house-to-house campaign to convince people to guarantee the party’s victory.



“Vote massively for the Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo and Dr Kwaku Afriyie to be declared President and MP-elect ?on December 7? for more development to come to your constituency,” she said.



For his path the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sefwi Wiaso, Dr Afriyie said his government has fulfilled many of the promises it made to the people adding that “I have fixed the electricity network issues in this constituency.”



“However, I am not done with the good works you asked me to do.



“I am left with the construction of roads and I need another four years to do more for you,” he said.

