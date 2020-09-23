Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: GNA

Chief commends WVG for development in Kintampo South District

Nana Yaw Adjei-Duffour, the Kurontirehene of Bonte in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region has commended the World Vision Ghana for its immense contributions towards the Development of the Kintampo South District.



"WVG is now a household name in the Kintampo South District because children, families and their communities have all benefited from its development programmes in one way or the other," he said.



World Vision is a Christian humanitarian, advocacy and development organisation dedicated to working to transform the lives of children, families and communities to attain their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice.



Nana Adjei-Duffour indicated that through WVG, a lot had been achieved in education including the provision of recreational facilities in almost all primary schools, sponsorship for students and provision of classrooms in the District.



Nana Adjei-Duffour gave the commendation when he spoke at the closing session of the Kintampo South cluster programme of World Vision, Ghana held at Jema, the district capital.



The programme, which started in 2018, aimed at improving the living conditions of boys and girls, their families and communities in the District.



Nana Adjei-Duffour said the NGO had provided 79 boreholes in deprived communities in the district, which had made it possible for the people to access potable drinking water.



In addition, he said small town water systems had been provided for the chiefs and people of Amoma and Krabonso, which used solar pumping systems.



Nana Adjei-Duffour said open defecation was no more a community problem because World Vision has provided toilet facilities in schools and deprived communities in the area.



Peasant farmers across the district had been supplied with mango seedlings free of charge to enhance their socio-economic livelihoods and they are now able to support their children in diverse ways, he added.



Mrs Efua Ghartey, the Board Chair of World Vision Ghana, said the programme enrolled about 140 teenage mothers and young people into various apprenticeship training programmes to enable them to acquire skills and improve on their livelihoods.



Furthermore, the programme had formed and trained 254 Savings for Transformation (S4T) groups, an economic development approach that sought to contribute to the well-being by facilitating access to small loans, instilling hope and building social capital.



It thus enables community members to plan ahead, cope with household emergencies, develop their livelihoods and invest in health and education of their children.



Mrs. Ghartey encouraged the District Education Directorate and the community’s leadership to take responsibility of all reading camps established in various communities to ensure their functionality for improved reading skills among children in the district.



Mr. Alexander Gyan, the Kintampo South District Chief Executive expressed appreciation to the World Vision Ghana for the massive developmental projects and social interventions they had provided for communities in the district.





