Chief cautions youth against alcoholism, drug abuse during festive season

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: K Peprah

Baffour Kwadwo Damoah Siakwan, the Chief of Ahiresu in the Dormaa Traditional Area has advised the youth against alcoholism and drug abuse during the festive season.



He said Indian Hemp smoking and excessive alcohol intake would not only ruin the lives of young people but could also land them in trouble in the yuletide.



Baffour Siakwan, also the Abontomahene (Chief in charge of traditional regalia) of the Dormaa Traditional Council advised in an interview with Newsmen at Abesim, near Sunyani.



He indicated that though everybody had the privilege to celebrate Christmas, a period he described as moments of joy, the youth ought to remain moderate in their celebration, saying these "periods are also associated with troubles and misfortunes".



Baffour Siakwan also called on everybody to be security conscious, and endeavour to provide the police with information about people with strange movements and questionable characters to help arrest and weed out criminals in society.



"The police and other security agencies need our support because modern policing remains a collective and shared responsibility," he said.



Baffour Siakwan reminded us that Christmas was a period of care, love and sharing and entreated particularly the wealthy in society to show compassion and provide for the needy to put smiles on the faces of the marginalized.



"Everybody must have the opportunity to eat and drink in the festive season and we must all try as much as possible to identify and share with those who can not afford to do so. This is exactly the purpose of Christmas and if we fail to do that, then we celebrate in vain", the Chief stated.