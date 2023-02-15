Chief assures police of collaboration to fight crime

General News of Wednesday, 15 February 2023

Source: GNA

Torgbui Agbakpe IV, the Chief of Wute, has assured officers of the Ghana Police Service posted to the area of his continuous support to facilitate efficient discharge of their duties.



He called for support from other chiefs and residents under the Wute Zonal Council towards ensuring peaceful coexistence.



Torgbui Agbakpe made the remarks at the Wute Zonal Councils meeting attended by chiefs, Assembly members, Police officers, as well as elders under the Wute Zone.



The meeting was to introduce some Police officers working at the newly built Police Station in the area to the stakeholders.



Wisdom Akpablie, the Assembly member for Wute electoral area, who is also the Zonal Chairman, expressed appreciation to the chiefs for attending the meeting.



He encouraged them to establish a rapport with the officers to enable them to deliver on their mandate.



Inspector Karim Suleman, who spoke on behalf of the other officers, assured the chiefs and elders from the communities of collaborating with them to clampdown crime in the area.



He tasked the chiefs to form watchdog task forces and other response teams to augment the work of the Police.



All the chiefs from the various communities that fall under the Zonal Council, including Assembly members for Alorkpa Avadre, Adeheta, and others participated in the meeting.



The new Police Station, constructed and commissioned in November 2020 by Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, the former MCE for Akatsi South, has in the past not been functioning due to what authorities described as “inadequate office furniture” in operationalising the station.



The situation, many said, could increase rising criminal activities in the area.