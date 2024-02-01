Chief appeals for a Police command to beef up security in Pusiga

Regional News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: GNA

Naba Tambiis-Baaluk-Kunwiak Ibrahim Aguuri, the Chief of Pusiga in the Upper East Region, has appealed to the Government for the establishment of a police command, to man the district’s police station and ensure security.



He said the district, with a population of about 80,533 and a registered voter population of 45,909, had only seven police officers drawn from the Bawku police command to ensure law and order.



This, he noted, was woefully inadequate given the rise of insecurity in the sub- region and the district’s border position with Burkina Faso to its south and Togo to the north, as well as the volatile nature of Bawku in recent times.



The Chief made the appeal at the inauguration of a district court in Pusiga by the Judicial Service of Ghana.



Naba Aguuri, said while recognising the efforts of the Judicial Service and the Pusiga District Assembly, the district court would not be complete without a district Police command to facilitate easy and timely accessibility since they were still under the Bawku District Command.



“I wish to make a passionate appeal to the Lady Chief Justice, to use your good office with other relevant stakeholders to collaborate with the Inspector General of Police, to give us a district Police command to beef up security in the district, looking at its strategic position in the West Africa sub-region,” he added.



Zubeiru Abdullai, the District Chief Executive of the Pusiga Assembly, shared similar concerns as the Chief, about the inadequate police personnel.



He said the Assembly’s quest to ensure security in the district had pushed it to build and commission a police station at Yidana, which was in use, while a similar facility built at Kulungugu and a district police headquarters at Pusiga were awaiting commissioning.



Abdullai reiterated that the government was committed to bringing services closer to the people, and they were hopeful that the Chief Justice and the IGP would work to enhance the justice needs of these communities.



The Chief Justice, Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo, in a speech delivered on her behalf, urged judges to uphold the principles of the law to which they had been entrusted with, and conduct their duties with integrity and impartiality to encourage people to resort to the courts for redress.