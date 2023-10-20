Chief Supt. Dr. Sarah Aba Afari bags two more doctorate degrees

Regional News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: Dumenu Charles Selorm, Contributor

Chief Superintendent Dr. Sarah Aba Afari, the first female Ph.D. holder in Ghana and Africa received 2 honorary doctorates on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at a grand ceremony.



The Madina Divisional Crime Officer was honored for her leadership achievements and the quality she has exhibited in the performance of her duties as Chief of Police.



The degrees conferred on her are an Honorary Doctorate Degree Award in Ministry (DMin Honoris Causa) and a Doctorate Degree in Christian Education (DCEd Honoris Causa) from Holy Spirit Bible University in the USA.



After bagging two honorary doctorates, Dr. Sarah Aba Afari can brag about attaining three doctorate degrees.



The Hohoe/Botoku and Krachi native continue to make Ghana and the Police Service proud with her excellent and exceptional service to her country.



She has worked with the UN and also contributed to major investigations with the US Embassy.



Speaking to the media at the conferment ceremony, Chief Supt. Dr. Aba Afari expressed her delight in being recognized for what she loves to do.



She shared, "When we build the capacity of women, then we will be able to change the dynamics of our nation. So I encourage the Gender Ministry to develop policies for working women to enable them to spend time with their children".



She also shared an in-depth approach to crime prevention.



"As a crime prevention strategy, I interact with women in my jurisdiction to know their problems and also sensitise them on how to take care of their children. So for crime to be prevented, the woman or mother plays an equal role in crime prevention", she said.