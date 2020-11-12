Regional News of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Chief Priest calls on Tema East MP

The Chief Priest of the Ga state paid a courtesy call to the MP for Tema East, Titus Glover

The Chief Priest of the Ga state, Numo Akwaa Mensah III, has called on the people of the Ga-Adangme State to unite and push for a common developmental agenda for the region.



He said the high level of discrimination and selfishness has made the Ga-Adangme State lag behind in development and peace.



Numo Mensah III said this when he paid a courtesy call on the MP for Tema East and Deputy Transport Minister, Daniel Titus Glover at his residence in Tema over the weekend.



The visit by the Ga chief priest, who was accompanied by some senior chief priests in the Ga-Adangme State, was to offer prayers to the Tema East MP.



Nii Akwaa Mensah III stressed the need for the leadership of the Ga Adangme state to foster unity among its indigenes and desist from any form of discrimination.



"Now all that you hear is Ga people questioning the paternal and maternal background of indigenes who are vying for positions in the land. We might have our political interests, but our paramount interest must be the development of the Ga-State,” he said



The Deputy Transport Minister and MP for Tema East, Titus Glover, on his part, commended the chief priests for their effort in ensuring development and unity in the Ga-Adangme state.



He bemoaned the growing disrespect towards traditional leaders by some indigenes of the land. Titus Glover who has been a victim of such discrimination further stressed the need for all persons to unite to promote development within the Ga Adangme State.



Special prayers were said by the priests for a successful December election, as well as a victory for the NPP and the Tema East MP.



The gathering also had in attendance, some chiefs from the Akuapem Mampong Traditional area, who were also present to offer their support to the MP who happens to be a sub-chief in the area.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.