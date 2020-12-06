Regional News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Chief Policy Adviser to Hon. Samuel Okyere Donkor donates to Akyem Oda constituency

Chief Policy Adviser to Hon. Samuel Okyere Donkor, the Parliamentary Aspirant for the New Patriotic Party in Achiase constituency of Eastern region who doubles as patron for the Akyem Oda Constituency of NPP, Atta Takyi has donated branded campaign items worth hundreds of cedis and an undisclosed amount of fuel coupons to the Akyem Oda Constituency to support campaign activities.



Mr. Takyi in handing over the items and the fuel coupons to the NPP Akyem Oda constituency secretary; Mr. Kuku Baiden indicated that with less than a week to the Election it was necessary to complement the support from the party as the constituents continue to rally and canvass for maximum votes.



He thanked Mr. Baiden and the team at the constituency for a good job done so far and further urged them to work extra hard for a massive win for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and their parliamentary candidate; honorable Alexander Akwasi Acquah.



He further encouraged the youth and delegates to help contribute massively in their own way to secure another term for the President and the seat for the parliamentary candidate.



On receiving the items and fuel coupons, Mr. Kuku Baidin expressed his profound gratitude to Mr. Takyi for his timely support and wishing him all the best in his endeavours.



The donation was made at the NPP party office. Present to witness the donation were party faithful and delegates as well as other constituency executives.

