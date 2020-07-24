General News of Friday, 24 July 2020

Chief Justice returns to work after 14-day self-isolation

Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah

The Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah has returned from a 14-day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols which he took on July 6, 2020.



The CJ went on a two-week self-isolation following advice from his doctors from July 6 and the CJ has since returned to work.



On July 6, a circular to all High Court Judges, signed by Ms. Cynthia Pamela Addo, Judicial Secretary said “His Lordship Chief Justice from 6th July 2020 on the advice of his doctors, embarked on a fourteen (14) day self-isolation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.



During this period, His Lordship will be working from the Chief Justice’s Official Residence at Cantonments, Accra.”



However, the CJ has made his first public appearance after taking delivery of some 100 pieces of waste bins from the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.



Deputy Minister Patrick Yaw Boamah presenting the items on behalf of the Ministry said they appreciate the work they do for Ghana.



According to him, through Judicial Service, most of the sanitation officers have been trained and “we are here to support you in our quest to keep the city clean.”



He said this is the first step to many things to come so that you (Judicial Service) could stretch your arms to the other regions.



Receiving the items on behalf of the service, the CJ thanked the Ministry for the gesture, adding that “this is the second time they (Ministry) have come to our rescue and we are pleased this have arrived at the right time.”



According to the CJ “we are not confining all the things to Accra only but we are going to dispatch some to other regions.”



Justice Anin Yeboah said, “We are complementing all you are doing with the establishment of sanitation court to help all ensandry and we appreciate the need to keep our environment clean.”









