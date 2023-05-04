Chief Justice petitioned to block call to the Bar of former SRC president of Ghana Law School

General News of Thursday, 4 May 2023

The Chairperson of the General Legal Counsel, Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah has been petitioned over the enlisting of the former president of the Students Representative Council of the Ghana School of Law, Wonder Victor Kutor as part of individuals to be called to the Bar on Friday, May 4, 2023.



According to the petitioners, Mr Kutor having been found by an investigative committee as a person who has “failed to exhibit good character and/or level integrity required for holding the high office of SRC President and enrolment as a lawyer” is not eligible to be inducted as a lawyer.



Among other things, the petition dated Tuesday, May 2, 2023, listed some cases of misconduct including perpetuation of fraud against the Ghana School of law SRC and also bringing the name of the school into disrepute.



“Preserving the integrity of the legal profession has been of utmost priority to the General Legal Council. Mr Kutor on all accounts has shown himself not fit to be called to the bar neither has he shown himself to be someone who will help in preserving the integrity of the legal profession. I humbly request an investigation into the reports and petition against Mr Kutor with the sanctions applied where appropriate,” the petition said.



Background



On May 5, 2023 the General Legal council will be calling some 196 students to the Ghana Bar. This mini call is an event where students who failed to get called for a reason or other with their peers finally get called to the bar.



In November 2022, Ama Governor, a YouTuber and law student who successfully passed her bar exam failed the moral test set by the General Legal council and has her case still pending



However the final list provided for Friday’s mini call has amongst the 196 students the name of impeached former Ghana School of Law SRC President, Mr. Victor Wonder Kutor. His inclusion in the list has sparked outrage especially as Miss Governor’s matter is still pending



Mr. Kutor was impeached after a committee finding by the Ghana School of Law management found him guilty of misappropriating school funds and not being fit as a leader or a lawyer - the test that the General legal council upholds



