Source: GNA

Chief Justice can issue warrant to judges to sit any day

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah

The Judicial Service says Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah has administrative powers to issue warrant to judges to sit and determine cases any day.



The Service said it was regrettable that the implementation of the administrative measures intended to promote smooth administration of Justice had been misconstrued by a section of the media.



A statement issued and signed by Justice Cynthia Pamela A. Addo, Judicial Secretary in Accra, said.



The statement is in response to public reactions to the re-assigning of two High Court Judges by the Chief Justice.



"The Judicial Service is deeply concerned about publication in some sections of the media imputing ill and improper motives to the Chief Justice's recent legitimate exercise of administrative powers to the re-assigning of two High Court judges."



The statement said "the Chief Justice by a letter dated 10th December, 2020, transferred Justice Charles A. Wilson from the High Court, Tamale, where there were three High Court Judges currently, to the High Court at Bolgatanga, which has two High Courts with only one judge."



It explained that Justice Wilson's transfer was to take effect from January 6, next year, when the Christmas vacation would have ended and that he was directed to start work on January 11, 2021 until his release to Tamale, which was his station.



According to the statement, the Chief Justice exercised his administrative powers to transfer Justice Wilson to address a pressing administrative challenge undermining the efficient delivery of Justice in the region.



The statement said in the case of Justice Douglas Seidu, his posting to Bolgatanga upon his appointment, was curtailed because of his previous practice as a lawyer in that town.



"It is this situation that necessitated Justice Wilson's transfer to Bolgatanga to fill the vacuum, until such a time that a permanent replacement is made", it added.



The statement said: "as of now, no warrant whatsoever has been issued to Justice Seidu to sit in Tamale from his station at Sunyani."



It said the Service assured the public of its commitment to uphold, at all times, the rule of law in the discharge of its mandate.

