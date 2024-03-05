Chief Imams appeal to Akufo-Addo to sign anti-LGBT+ bill

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The 15 regional Chief Imams of Ahlu-Sunah Wal Jamaa (ASWAJ) in Ghana are appealing to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sign the anti-LGBTQ bill into law.



A press statement read on behalf of all the 15 regional Imams by the Deputy National Secretary of the Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jamaa, Sheikh Abubakar Sidik Abdul-Rahman, said, “All the regional Imams of Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jamaa support the passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Value Bill by Ghana’s parliament.”



The Ahlu-Sunah Wal Jamaa’s 2024 Conference was held at Bole in the Savannah Region on March 2, 2024.



Sheikh Abubakar Sidik Abdul-Rahman added, “The bill represents a significant step in upholding traditional family values and preserving the moral fabric of our society.”



He reiterated that the Chief Imams are appealing to the President of the Republic of Ghana to sign the anti-LGBTQ bill into law.



They further commended the Parliament of Ghana for its commitment to protecting the sanctity of marriage and promoting family values.



The statement added that Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jamaa strongly believes the passage of the bill aligns with their organisational core principles and values cherished by the Ghanaian community and that they advocate for the rights of all individuals to live in accordance with their religious and cultural beliefs.



Sheikh Abubakar Sidik Abdul-Rahman, Deputy National Secretary of the Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jamaa, said: “The 15 Regional Imams of the Ahlussunah Wal Jamaa stand in full support of the Proper Human Sexual Right and Family Value Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill, which was recently passed by Ghana’s Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.”



He said the Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jamaa advocates for the rights of all individuals to live by their religious and cultural beliefs while also upholding the fundamental principles of morality and decency.



“In light of this, the 15 regional Imams of Ahlu-Sunnah Wal Jamaa appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the bill without delay by signing the bill into law," he said.



He further said President Nana Akufo-Addo would reaffirm Ghana’s commitment to safeguarding the traditional family structure and preserving cultural heritage.



“The 15 Regional Imams of Ahlussunah Wal Jamaa also congratulate the Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon Alban Bagbin, and his deputies and the entire Members of Parliament (MP’s) for their leadership and dedication in seeing through the passage of this important thing," he added.



He said the Ahlu-Sunah Wal Jamaa in Ghana remains steadfast in its support of any law that aims at protecting the moral and social well-being of society.



"The Ahlussunah Wal Jamaa urges all Ghanaians to join them in advocating for the preservation of family values and the promotion of a wholesome society,” he stated.