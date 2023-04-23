Chief Imam turns 104

General News of Sunday, 23 April 2023

The Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, celebrates his 104th birthday on Sunday, April 23, 2023.



Sheikh Osmanu has over the years been a symbol of peace and harmony in the Ghanaian society.



The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo honoured the cleric by visiting him at his residence at Fadama.



The president disclosed this through a Facebook post where he wrote, “On Sunday, 23rd April 2023, my beautiful Rebecca and I visited the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, at his residence in Fadama, to wish him a happy 104th birthday. By every measure, it is a blessed and privileged club.”



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also eulogised Sheikh Osmanu Sharubutu during the Eid-al Fitr celebration at the Black Star Square on Saturday, April 22, 2023.



The vice president referred to Sheikh Osmanu as a blessing to Ghana and beyond.



“As our Imam and leader, he symbolises the way we are admonished to live as Muslims: peaceful, kind, humble, honest and selfless,” Dr. Bawumia said about the Sheikh.



Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu was born at Cow Lane in Accra in April 1919.



His father, Sheikh Imam Nuhu Sharubutu, was the Imam-Raatib (regular or residential Imam) of the Accra Central Mosque from the late 1960s to 1982 when he passed away.



The National Chief Imam started his education at home under his father’s tutelage during the day and with his mother at night.



In 1974, a consensus was reached for Sheikh Osman to be appointed as the Deputy Regional Chief Imam of Accra, after lengthy discussions among the traditional and tribal chiefs, academics, Islamic scholars and religious personalities.











