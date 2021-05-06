Chief Imam to Mission Schools: Treat my grandkids with love, dignity and empathy

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, has issued an official statement on the ongoing issue of the rights of Muslim students in the Methodist Church-run Wesley Girls Senior High School.



The Cape Coast-based school’s refusal to allow students to engage in the Ramadan fasting has triggered a national debate on rights of students on one hand and respect for school regulations on the other.



The Chief Imam’s May 6 statement was signed by his spokesman, Sheikh Arimiyawo Shaibu, largely expressing concerns about the rising sentiments being expressed by parties involved.



The seven-paragraph statement read in parts: “The National Chief Imam is also of the firm belief that with sober minds, deeper reflection and empathetic engagements, the matter could be amicably resolved as soon as possible.



“The National Chief Imam further appeals to the Christian Mission schools to treat his grandchildren with love, dignity and empathy for the enhancement of national integration. By this we will be able to make of these students the all-time ambassadors and defenders of interfaith love, co-operation and harmony in Ghana.



“Finally, the National Chief Imam is calling for immediate consultations of all stakeholders in the matter for quick and amicable resolution,” the statement concluded.



It is the top cleric's first statement since the impasse started even though a representative from his office joined a Minority Caucus delegation that met with the head of the Methodist Church last week to discuss the issue.



The Methodist Church issued a press release on May 4 rejecting a Ghana Education Service (GES) directive that against any reservations, the school should allow Muslims in their care to fast, if respective parents so apply.



“The Ghana Education Service, therefore, directs authorities of Wesley Girls High School, as well as any other school to allow any such student who wishes to fast for any religious reason to do so," a May 3 statement by the GES PRO said.



But in response, the Church's reply read in part: “The school rule in question is a long-standing one which is also non-religious and various renowned Muslim ladies in Ghana have passed through the school adhering to such a rule.



"The Methodist Church cannot accede to the unilateral directive issued by the Ghana Education Service and insists that the Ghana Education Service respects the long-standing partnership between Government and Mission Schools,” it concluded.