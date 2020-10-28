Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

Chief Imam's spokesperson praises media for making 2020 campaign issues-based

National Chief Imam, Sheikh (Dr) Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has commended the media for making the 2020 campaign issues-based.



He says the media has managed to push politicians to tone down on reckless language and insults as was the case in previous elections.



Speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Wednesday, Sheikh Shaibu said competition among political parties during elections should not transcend into violence.



“I give credit to the media because they have succeeded in arresting the political discourse and making it issue-based. We shouldn’t allow competition to slip into violence. Let’s assume a balanced position and be careful the statements we make to these young people when we meet them. We need to get to the minds of the youth so they refuse to be used as tools for violence regardless of their affiliation to a party,” he said.



He appealed to Ghanaians to help protect the Police from attacks so they can efficiently protect the populace.



“If the confidence of the police is being weakened by the political elites, then who will protect us? My heart bleeds when I see police being beaten or attacked because these are the people who are supposed to protect us”.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Charismatic and Pentecostal Council Emmanuel Barigah called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used for violence during the polls.



“As a youth, if any politician contracts you to go and cause mayhem, ask them if their kids will come along. To both candidates of NPP and NDC, one has led this nation before and the other is leading this nation and I don’t think they want to drag this nation into violence. So they must call their people to order especially when they go out there and make inflammatory comments," Barigah said.





