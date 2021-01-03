Regional News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ibrahim Nurudeen, Contributor

Chief Imam of Ejura, Sheikh Sakib Bamba is dead

The late Sheikh Mohammed Sakib Yakub Bamba

Chief Imam of Ejura-Sekyedumasi in the Ashanti Region, Sheikh Mohammed Sakib Yakub Bamba has been confirmed dead, NorthernWebGh.com report.



He died yesterday Saturday at his private residence in Ejura, after decades of illness.



Burial is scheduled to take place today Sunday, at 2:00 pm in accordance with Islamic doctrines.



Congregational prayers will be held at the Ejura public park before the burials.



May Allah grant him Jannah.

