Chief Imam leads prayers for ailing Ghanaian millionaire Asuma Banda

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The prayers of the family of bedridden businessman Asuma Banda to have former President John Dramani Mahama and the National Chief Imam intervene in the impasse between the various factions in the family appear to have been answered as both personalities have visited Alhaji Asuma Banda.



Shortly after pictures surfaced of John Mahama sharing some moments with Alhaji Banda, a video of the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and some leaders of the Muslim community holding prayers for the business mogul has found its way onto social media.



The video which was taken at the premise of Alhaji Asuma Banda sees the national Chief Iman leading prayers for him.



The visit by the Chief Imam and his entourage follows an interview granted to Rainbowradio by the sisters of the former Chief Executive Officer of Antrak Air for him to intervene in the issue.



The sisters on December 7, 2022, told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they were seeking the intervention of the president, the office of the former president and the Chief Imam to resolve custody issues around their brother.



”We know the court has ruled in favor of the second wife. But he is our beloved family member. We acknowledge what his two wives have done for him. We will not be ungrateful to them.



"But our brother has requested to go to Kintampo. And so we are appealing to the president to intervene,” they said in apparent reference to the second wife's reluctance to allow him to be moved.



They revealed that except for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, we have not seen our brother in the past five years, the Rainbow Radio report added.



”We are still appealing to friends, the business community, and all those who know our brother to intervene. The court has ruled, but we are interested in making our brother better.



"John Mahama knows my brother so well. Nana Addo was his good friend. I am also appealing to Frema Opare to intervene. The two wives are tired, and we want to take over as his sisters,” Hajia Shatta said.











