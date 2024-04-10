Chief Imam clarifies when 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated

Religion of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on the evening of Tuesday, April 9, 2024, declared that the 2024 Ramadan would end on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



This is after confirmed sightings of the new moon, the Shawwal crescent, in various parts of Ghana.



Speaking on behalf of the Chief Imam, his spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, said that the Hilal Committee, which is responsible for local sightings of the new moon to determine the beginning and end of Ramadan, has confirmed sighting of the moon in various communities in almost all the 16 regions of the country.



According to Armiyawo Shaibu, the committee confirmed the sighting of the Shawwal crescent in communities including Kenyasi in the Ashanti Region, Fulani Kope in the Volta Region, Walewale in the North East Region, as well as Tamale and Savlugu, all in the Northern Region.



“The Chief Imam causes as to announce to you and the whole of the country that the moon of the Shawwal has been sighted and so, therefore, tomorrow (Wednesday) would be the first day of Shawwal,” he said.



The spokesperson explained that even though Wednesday is the first day of Shawwal, the 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11, 2024.



“But given the fact that according to our arrangements, announcements have been made already to the government and Thursday has been declared as a national holiday; the Chief Imam would announce to us that we put off the fast tomorrow and in unity on Thursday, we meet at the Independence Square and say the Eid-ul-Fitr 2024,” he added.



