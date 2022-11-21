Chief Dele Momodu commiserates with Okudzeto family over demise of Enyonam Nowelin Amlalo

General News of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: Parvis Dornu, Contributor

The Chairman of Ovation Media who also doubles as the Strategic Communications Director of the PDP/Atiku Presidential Campaign in Nigeria, Chief Momodu Dele on Sunday, November 20, 2022 paid a courtesy call on a courtesy call on the Okudzeto/Amlalo family in Accra



The visit was to commiserate with the Okudzeto family over the demise of Ian-Calvin Gavivina Okudzeto’s mother, Madam Enyonam Nowelin Amlalo a.k.a Sister Enyo.



Ian-Calvin Gavivina Okudzeto is a businessman and an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the Central Tongu constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



Chief Dele reiterated his deepest condolences to the family and offered some words of encouragement to the family as they mourn their departed relative.



He urged the family to stay strong together in these difficult times and asked for God's guidance and protection for the family and the children.



He also promised his protege, Ian Gavivina Okudzeto that he will continue to play a big brother and father figure role in his life.



On behalf of the family, Mr. Raymond Ahiadorme thanked Chief Dele for taking time off of his busy schedule to commiserate with the family. He indicated that the family was in the process of settling on a date for the final funeral rites and will communicate that to the public in due time.



Madam Enyonam Nowelin Amlalo's sad death occurred on November 15, 2022, after a short illness and was rushed to the 37 military hospitals but she couldn't make it. She left behind two children, Ian-Calvin Gavivina Okudzeto and Cindy Okudzeto.







