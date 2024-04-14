Chief Awushi Boresa (I) enskined as Kportor Chief

Regional News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

Chief Bawa Mohammed Awushi Boresa (I) has been installed as the new Chief of Kportor which falls under the Tuluwe Traditional Area of Gonja on Friday 12th April, 2024.



Kportorwura Bawa Mohammed Awushi Boresa (I) from the Sarikpambo gate was nominated and enskinned by the Paramount Chief of the Tuluwe Traditional Area of Gonja, Tuluwewura Iddi Kelley Purgi B’Don (I).



Under the traditional authority bestowed on the Paramount Chief of the Tuluwe Traditional Area of Gonja, Kportorwura Bawa Mohammed Awushi Boresa (I) will take the fullest authority and responsibility as Kportorwura from Sangewura.



The Sangewura has also, in accordance with Gonja tradition, been told to accord the new Kportorwura the fullest support and recognition as the Chief of Kportor.



Kporto is administratively in the Kintampo North Municipality of the Bono-East Region but Traditional in Gonja and under the Traditional Area.



The people of Kporto have heaved a sigh of relief after some initial controversy over the Chieftaincy title of the community and are expected to live in peace and harmony.