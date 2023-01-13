Chiana SHS: Deputy NDC Youth Organizer in diaspora commends Akufo-Addo's intervention

Diasporia News of Friday, 13 January 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Deputy Youth Organizer for UK and Ireland Chapter of the National Democratic Congress Kofi Ampomah has commended President Akufo-Addo's intervention in the dismissal of 8 students of Chiana SHS.



The female students seen in a viral video insulting the President over poor meals they are being fed under the free SHS program were dismissed by the GES following investigations by a disciplinary committee.



The decision to sack the students was communicated to the parents of the affected students through management of the Chiana SHS by Director General for the GES Dr. Eric Nkansah. Since the decision was handed down many had described the punishment as too harsh.



The deputy NDC Youth Organizer for UK and Ireland Chapter had appealed to the President to tamper justice with mercy considering the implications for the future of the 8 young girls.



According to him, though the action of the girls were wrong and condemnable in all forms and shade, dismissal would spell down for their future and deprive them of an opportunity for reformation.



President Akufo-Addo has subsequently intervened in the matter. Consequently, minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has directed the GES to explore other alternative punishments rather than dismissals.



In a statement, Kofi Ampomah commended the President for heeding the calls for the decision of the GES to be rescinded.



He however admonished the 8 girls and all students to be extremely mindful of their utterances urging them to concentrate on their education as they are the future leaders of the country.