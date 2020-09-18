General News of Friday, 18 September 2020

Source: GNA

Chiana Pio elected President of UE Regional House of Chiefs

Pe Dituudini Adiana Ayagitam III – Chiana Pio, New President of the UER House of Chiefs

The Paramount Chief of the Chiana Traditional Area, Pe Dituudini Adiana Ayagitam III has been elected President of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs.



Pe Ayagitam takes over the affairs of the House for the next four years from the outgoing President, Naba Orlando Ayamga Awuni III, Paramount Chief of the Naaga traditional area.



Pe Ayagitam obtained 19 votes out of the total number of 28 members of the house to beat two other contestants, Nab Azugsuk Azantilow, Paramount Chief of the Sandema traditional area who secured six votes and Pe Oscar Batabi Tiyiamu II, Paramount Chief of Kayoro who obtained three votes.



The House also elected the paramount Chief of Mirigu, Naba Anonsona Anthony Abisa III as the Vice President. He obtained 18 votes to beat the contender, Naba Clifford Abagna Asobayire V of the Kologo traditional area who secured 10 votes.



Per the rules of the house, the outgoing and elected Presidents are automatic representatives to the National House of Chiefs.



Also, Navro Pio, Pe Dennis Aneakwoa Belinia Adda who represented the Kassena-Nankana zone for the election went unopposed as a representative to the National House of Chiefs.



Two other Chiefs, Naba Kosom Yelzoya Asaga II, Paramount Chief of Nangodi from the BONABOTO area and Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, Paramount Chief of Bawku from the Kusag area, were both elected as representatives to the National House of Chiefs.



Speaking to the media shortly after the election, the newly elected President, Pe Ayagitam III thanked his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.



He pledged to work hand in hand with stakeholders to ensure that the building of the Regional House of Chiefs is renovated to befit the status of the paramount Chiefs.



He also promised to “restore the relevance of the House of Chiefs in the region and the country at large”.



“My ultimate aim is to make sure that we are consulted as stated in the constitution in every governmental appointment so that we will not have the problem of complaining that the government has left us out. In the past, it has not been done. This time onwards, we will make sure that we are accorded the necessary allotment or consulted when it comes to decision-taking in the region”, he said.



He pledged to work with government appointees and the Chieftaincy Ministry in combating conflicts, elevate some divisional Chiefs see to fill all vacant skins in the region.



The outgoing Vice President of the House, Naba Baba Salifu Atamale Lemyaarum, thanked members of the house for the show of leadership exhibited during the elections.



Naba Lemyaarum who described the election which was conducted by the Electoral Commission as “free and fair” asked the EC to replicate same in the coming general elections.





