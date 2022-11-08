Chery promises to meet you at Qatar 2022 World Cup

General News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: Malik Abass, Contributor

There is no gainsaying that arguably the world’s biggest sporting festival, the World Cup, comes off in Qatar in less than two weeks. It is not only the second time an Asian country is hosting the World Cup after the 2002 Korea/Japan FIFA World Cup, but also the first time a Middle East country is doing so. To prepare for this historic international event, Chery took the lead in playing the prelude to the World Cup sports carnival. At that time, the dazzling welcome light show will also light the Torch Doha, the highest building in Qatar, echoing the landmarks of many countries in the Middle East.



Taking advantage of the World Cup, Chery deeply develops the Middle East market



As an auto brand that has made rapid progress in Qatar and the entire Middle East market in recent years, Chery says it is determined to continue to deeply develop the market and comprehensively enhance its brand influence by taking advantage of the World Cup.



The company says it intends to stimulate the sports passion of global users by inviting vehicle owners to share the sports fun of the World Cup through its four topics of Chery: “watching together”, “playing together”, “guessing together” and “commentating together”. It also invites users to participate in the challenge on TikTok and win a vehicle.



Win prizes in the contest and share happiness



Just like the theme song of the World Cup “Better Together”, Chery plans to shares happiness and passion with thousands of users through football. The company says it will launch prize-giving contest during the World Cup, through real-time participation from the group stages to the knockout stage and the final. Users are encouraged to only submit the name of the winner at each stage to participate in the contest. Those who successfully predict the winner will get Amazon shopping vouchers and Tourism fund, and also have the opportunity to win the ultimate big prize of Chery’s major model TIGGO 7 PRO.



With thousands of audience watching the World Cup together, the WCWL Carnival Night is everlasting



For the competitions of key teams, Chery will also organize “WCWL Carnival Night” in outdoor plazas, bars, cafés and other World Cup themed places to invite all vehicle owners and World Cup audience to have fun together. On the activity scene, there is not only the live streaming of competitions on a large screen, but also elaborately decorated links such as table football, World Cup themed manicure, and football video game PK. In such a carnival scene where people drink freely, snack freely, and stay up all night, everyone will fully feel the joy with their lovers and family. It is also worth mentioning that professional commentators and mysterious stars will be present in the “WCWL Carnival Night”.



Celebrities will make commentary, and users can win the big prize through password activity



In addition, Chery will also launch the activity of “Global Celebrities’ Commentary”, sponsoring global sports celebrities, retired stars, top KOLs and other authoritative celebrities to conduct commentary on the World Cup in hundreds of sports programs. At the same time, network users will be invited to send passwords to participate in the “commentating together” on Facebook, and those whose passwords get most likes will have the opportunity to win the voucher prize of maximum $1,000.



As the leading Chinese auto brand in terms of exports, Chery has exported its products to more than 80 countries and regions worldwide, with accumulated sales exceeding 10 million. With the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Chery will take this opportunity to show its attitude of “playing together” with young users, thus fully describing a magnificent blueprint about Chery’s global development during the process of internationalization.