Chery Tiggo 8 Pro from Tanink Ghana wins value for money car of the year

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

Source: Peter Essien, Contributor

The finest Chery Tiggo 8 Pro from Tanink Ghana has emerged as the Best Value for Money Car of the Year award at the just-ended 2022 JP Ghana Auto Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.



On the same night, the company won two other prestigious awards including, the Indigenous Company of the Year award and Maserati Quattroporte was adjudged the Luxurious Car of the Year.



The all-important honour signifies how the car is so economical to use in modern systems or era.



Interacting with the media after receiving the award, Head of Sales at Tanink Ghana, Rebecca Ofori Ayeh said, she is not surprised about the winning.



According to her, the car's fuel consumption capacity and other related qualities makes the car unique in it ways.



She took the opportunity to thank the support from the committed staffs as well as the cherished clients in and across the world.



"The team is very grateful for this relevent honor. I am not so surprised for the car to win this category. Looking at the car's fuel consumption capacity, engine size of 2.0 the turbo charge engine with 24.6 wide inch display screen with other qualities specifications like self drive beat all the segments in it competition she said.



Meanwhile, Tanink Group, a wholly owned Ghanaian company that hold legendary franchise of the top brands in the world is also into oil marketing ( Goil Franchase) health fitness equipments, kitchen, Office Furniture outlets and also into logistics.



The company remains the ilk that is still 100% Ghanaian owned and have been around for over 25years. Tanink has been involved in many projects and charitable acts over the years all while holding its own in a though economic climate such as Ghana.



The Ghana Auto Awards organised by Xodus Communications Limited is a platform for the Automotive industry to generate sales and celebrate the advances made in the key areas of assembling, technology, innovation, Corporate Social Responsibility and HSEQ.



The award scheme which started with the first ever Test Drive Festival at the Achimota Mall in Accra provides a perfect opportunity for nominees to raise their profile within the context of this important industry, gain more recognition and further heighten visibility with the professional audience.