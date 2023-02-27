Chereponi violence: 600 people displaced as police arrest 10 suspects

General News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some 10 suspects have been arrested by the police at Chereponi in the North-East Region over their involvement in a communal clash at Wenchike, a community in the area.



According to myjoyonline.com, the clash, which happened last week, occurred as a result of a chieftaincy disagreement between two Chokosi factions in the area.



In the process, four people were killed and over 25 houses were burned down.



The report also said that the violence led to the destruction of some motorbikes and other property in the community.



After the clashes, the National Disaster Management Organization reported that there were over 600 people who had been displaced, even as schools remained closed.



The community is also said to have since been deserted.



The report also indicated that the 10 suspects had been remanded for two weeks, expected to reappear in court thereafter.



According to the District Chief Executive, Hajia Zuweiratu Nashiru, the law will be applied to ensure that those found guilty are dealt with in accordance with the laws.



