Chereponi clash: MP urges factions to embrace peace for development to strive

Regional News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: Dokurugu Alhassan

The Member of Parliament for the Chereponi Constituency of the North East Region, Tahiru Abdul Razak, has urged the residents in the area to embrace peace and allow development to strive.



The member parliament call comes at the back of the latest communal clash on Monday, November 20, 2023, between the Wenchiki community and the Danbu community in the Chereponi district, which resulted in the deaths of four people.



Four people, including two women and two men, were shot dead in the communal clash between the two communities.



It said that the Wenchiki chief, Naa Abubakar Awuffor, and other chiefs were honored with an invitation to attend the "thank you" tour of the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to Nalerigu, the North East Regional capital.



However, the Wenchiki chief was attacked in a community called Danbu in the Chereponi district, which led to a reprisal attack from the Wenchiki community.



The Sporadic shooting from the two communities resulted in the death of four persons leaving one person injured and was sent to a hospital in the neighboring Togo.



Calm was restored the next day after the deployment of the military and the police to the area.



In an interview with the Member of Parliament for the Chereponi constituency, Tahiru Abdul Razak says he will sit with both factions in the Wenchiki community and the Danbu community to find a lasting solution to the communal clash issues in the area when he returns from Accra.



"With peace, we can develop the area," Razak said.



"I always pray and urge them that we should stop this fight and continue to embrace peace. Because without peace we can never develop. I am pleading with both factions to let us have peace prevail so that together we can grow the constituency as well as their communities," he added.



There have been some chieftaincy issues between these two communities in the Chereponi district for the past years.



The MP is therefore urging both factions to put the guns down and think about the vulnerable who always suffer anytime there are disputes in the area.