Cherepohene organises free NHIS registration and renewal for over 1,000 people

Health News of Sunday, 31 December 2023

Source: Frank Aboagye

The Chief of Cherepo in the Pru East District of the Bono East Region, Osisire Kwabrafo Twumasi Ankrah VIII, has organised a free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration and renewal for residents in the district.



The two-day exercise at the Cherepo funeral grounds saw more than one thousand people benefiting at no financial cost.



With support from Nana Nseremene I, the Tufuhene of Cherepo who doubles as a US-based Military Officer, the estimated GH₵20,000 free registration and renewal is to enable people to have financial access to quality healthcare.



Osisire Kwabrafo Twumasi Ankrah justified the gesture by stressing the importance of the NHIS which has been instrumental in improving access to healthcare for Ghanaians, especially those who would otherwise not be able to afford it.



“The essence of this exercise is to provide access to healthcare because many sick people don’t have money to pay hospital bills but with the NHIS, it will not cost much for individuals to access healthcare,” he stressed.



He assured that the free registration and renewal exercise will be conducted yearly, especially during the festive season as his way of giving back to the society “This exercise is not going to be a nine-day wonder, It will be organised every year as my small way of giving back to society to support the people”.



Commending Osisire Kwabrafo Twumasi Ankrah for the gesture, the Pru East NHIS Manager, Mr. Ahmed Tamimu, underscored the importance of the support at the time that the scheme is celebrating two decades in existence and the pivotal role of the NHIS in attaining universal health insurance coverage for persons covered by the scheme.



“I would like to commend Nana for this gesture because NHIS is keen on ensuring access to healthcare, particularly at a time that we are celebrating two decades of dedicated service to the Ghanaian people”.



Some of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to Nana Twumasi Ankrah for his immense support to the vulnerable in the community.



