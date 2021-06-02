Chemuoteng residents appeal for potable water

Regional News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: GNA

Residents of Chemuoteng, a predominantly farming community in the Wa West District, have appealed to the government, benevolent individuals and organisations to help provide the community with potable water.



They said inadequate sources of potable water sometimes resulted in violence against women in the community for their inability to get water on time to cook for their husbands working on the farm.



“Sometimes people will be sleeping while we are at the borehole with torchlights queuing for the water, it is worrying us,”, Madam Agatha Limpoetey, a resident, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at the community.



The community of over 600 people depended on a single borehole for water.



She noted that the situation was adversely affecting economic and social lives since they spent productive hours searching for water.



Madam Limpoetey said they sometimes had to trek to other communities to fetch water, which had posed a serious challenge to them.



“Sometimes when we go to Ga or Maaduteng to fetch the water the people there will be quarrelling with us,” she said.



Mr Sopinetey Kombotey, the Community Head, emphasised that the situation had posed a serious challenge to the people, particularly women as they had to queue for several hours at the borehole, even at night before they could get water.



He said the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Joseph Yieleh Chireh, drilled a borehole for the community, but it could not produce water.



The people, therefore, appealed to the government, the MP, benevolent organisations and individuals to help alleviate their plight by providing the community with additional sources of potable water.



