Chemu wins Tema Metro Science and Maths Quiz

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023

The Chemu Senior High School has won the Tema Metro Education Directorate’s Science and Maths Quiz, which is a preliminary to the National Maths and Science Quiz.



Chemu, the defending champions, retained the trophy with 20 points, beating Our Lady of Mercy Senior High (OLAMS) and Tema Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC), who placed second and third, respectively.



The Education Directorate, in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, organised the second edition of the Metro Maths and Science Quiz for senior high schools in Tema in the Greater Accra Region.



During the grand finale of the quiz at the Tema-PRESEC Hall, Bernice Ofori, the Tema Metro Director of Education, said the Quiz would be organised at all levels of education annually.



This will help to stimulate scientific and mathematical thinking while improving the teaching and learning of mathematics and science in school.



She admonished all science and maths teachers to employ the best approaches and effective practical strategies to teach those subjects to demystify the fears around them.



Rachel Annoh, the Quiz Mistress, encouraged all participating schools to use the opportunity to foster healthy academic rivalry among senior high schools.



She said the contestants could improve their ability to think critically, creatively, and under pressure, which would help build their confidence.



The event was geared towards improving students’ performance in the upcoming West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination and prepare them for the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz.



Chemu Senior High, OLAMS, and Tema-PRESEC received plaques and prizes for their performance.



Other participating schools, including Tema Manhean Senior High and Technical School, the Methodist Senior School, failed to make the final three for the ultimate prize of the quiz.