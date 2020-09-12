General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Check out the corruption cases which have been worked on by Martin Amidu since 2018

Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu

News of Martin Amidu being the first occupant of the Special Prosecutor seat was welcomed with huge excitement by anti-corruption campaigners and NPP members who, for long, argued that the Mahama administration was riddled with corruption, hence, the need for some of the appointees of that administration to face prosecution.



Martin Amidu was seen as an individual par-excellence and had carved a niche as a man with zero-tolerance for graft and mismanagement in the public space so his appointment by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was seen as a big step in the fight against corruption.



But as days turned into weeks and months, the expectations were replaced with doubts over whether the ‘citizen vigilante’ is indeed the right person to handle that institution.



The last two years have seen more of excuses than real action from Martin Amidu with certain figures including Kweku Baako expressing disappointment in his works, so far.



But contrary to a widely-held perception that the former Attorney-General has been idling around, he has been working on a few cases.



Martin Amidu, as explained by Professor Kwaku Azar, is required by the law that set up his office to publish on its website and in two daily newspapers a list of cases it has investigated and prosecuted twice every year.



A post by Professor Kwaku Azar which has been verified by this site indicates that the special prosecutor’s office has made two publications in 2020, one in 2019 and none 2018.



Kwaku Azar’s analysis of the reports reveals a repetition of the cases for 2019 and 2020.



Below are the cases which have been investigated since 2018 with accused persons charged to court



List of corruption cases investigated and accused charged for court:



(1) The Republic v (1) Mahama Ayariga.

(2) Kenerick Akwasi Marfo - (investigated jointly with EOCO)



(2) The Republic v (1) Hajia Hawa Ninchema

(2) Sumaila Ewuntomah Abudu

(3) Alex Avade

(4) Alhaji Abdul-Mumuni Jesewunde

(5) Mary-Stella Adapesa

(6) Mumuni Yakubu Nambe

(7) Mahama Ayariga.



List of corruption cases of accused persons arraigned and being prosecuted:



