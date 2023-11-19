Check out the Zambian university named after Kwame Nkrumah

General News of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Located in the heart of Zambia is a university named after the first president of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



It is located in Kabwe, the capital of the Zambian Central Province and Kabwe District.



Unlike the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) located in Ghana, the Zambian university is simply named Kwame Nkrumah University.



Further checks on Zambia's Kwame Nkrumah University's website revealed that the institution was first established in 1967 as Kabwe Teachers Training College.



It trained Junior Secondary School Teachers for years until Zambia's president at the time, Kenneth Kaunda renamed it after Kwame Nkrumah to honour the latter.



This was disclosed in an X post shared by Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams.



Many Ghanaians who saw this post thronged to the comment section with accolades and appreciation to the Zambian government, while others chastised some Ghanaians for trying to vilify Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah any chance they got.



An X user who goes by the name Cosmos Anyasu Eyram shared that "He is celebrated and his books are being studied in another country but being criticized in his country. A man's enemy is his household ampa." (sic)



"His legacy will never fade on the continent of Africa," another user, Crido tweeted.



Osagyefo Dr. Nkrumah was the first president of the Republic of Ghana.



He took over power in 1957 after he and members of the 'Big Six' fought for the independence of the country from the British colony.



He was, however, overthrown by the military in 1966.



Below are photos of the Kwame Nkrumah University in Zambia:













BAJ/EK