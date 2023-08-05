Check out photos of how Reverend Boakye's body arrived at funeral grounds

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

The late Reverend Anthony Boakye's funeral is currently ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium in Accra.



Although there has been a misunderstanding between the Resurrection Power New Generation Church and the late Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s estranged wife, Rev. Margaret Boakye resulting in the wife securing a High Court injunction over the burial, the service is still holding.



In attendance at the funeral are members of the church, family, high-profile dignitaries, and various security persons.



Reverend Anthony Boakye's body was ushered in, in a white chariot, decorated with white roses and various wreaths as the pallbearers accompanied it in unison.



Also spotted in the funeral procession were trumpeters from a number of security agencies clothed in their various uniforms, band boys and horse riders.



