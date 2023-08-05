You are here: HomeNews2023 08 05Article 1818878

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Check out photos of how Reverend Boakye's body arrived at funeral grounds

Arrival of Reverend Anthony Boakye's body Arrival of Reverend Anthony Boakye's body

The late Reverend Anthony Boakye's funeral is currently ongoing at the Accra Sports Stadium in Accra.

Although there has been a misunderstanding between the Resurrection Power New Generation Church and the late Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye’s estranged wife, Rev. Margaret Boakye resulting in the wife securing a High Court injunction over the burial, the service is still holding.

In attendance at the funeral are members of the church, family, high-profile dignitaries, and various security persons.

Reverend Anthony Boakye's body was ushered in, in a white chariot, decorated with white roses and various wreaths as the pallbearers accompanied it in unison.

Also spotted in the funeral procession were trumpeters from a number of security agencies clothed in their various uniforms, band boys and horse riders.

Below are a few images from the funeral procession of the late Reverend Anthony Boakye:

















