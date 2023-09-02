Chastising IGP publicly awful, probe should have been done without media - Major Oduro

General News of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Former Deputy Defence Minister, Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro, has said the ongoing probe into the leaked audio to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, should have been done in-camera.



According to him, security issues highlighted would be protected if the probe was done away from the public and media.



Major Retired Derrick Oduro asserted that it was not the best that a sitting IGP was being chastised publicly.



Speaking on Citi FM's Eyewitness News on Friday, September 1, 2023, the deputy former defence minister said, “I thought it was going to be an administrative inquiry so that some of these things don’t come out. This should have been done in-camera because some security issues would have come up and be protected if it was in-camera. It is not the best that a sitting IGP is being chastised this publicly, it is not the best.”



“What is being said at the Committee can go a long way to harm public security and so this is a probe that should have been done without even allowing in the media. All the sensitive information and issues that emanated from the sitting should not have come out and this should not be repeated,” he stated.



Major (Rtd) Derrick Oduro said some of the comments made by the outgoing director of operation of the Ghana Police Service, COP Geroge Alex Mensah, undermine the mandate given to IGP Dampare.



In his view, it should be worrying if the works of Dampare are not appreciated by the police service.



“The president during the swearing-in of the IGP admonished him not to be a party IGP and that is exactly what this IGP is doing. So if it comes out that his works are not being appreciated by his own people, that is something that we should be worried about,” he said.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further noted that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him, we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



