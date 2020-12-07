General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Charlotte Osei prays for peaceful elections

Charllote Osei, Former EC boss

The former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, has called on the general public to pray for a peaceful election.



Charlotte Osei has called on all electorates to think and pray as they step out to cast their votes in the ongoing general elections.



Voting is currently underway across the country to elect the next president for the Republic of Ghana as well as Members of Parliament to represent the various constituencies in the country.



Charlotte Osei prayed that God gives Ghana a divine outcome that places his perfect will for Ghana over all else.



”And may we come to appreciate that this is our home and there is space here for all of us to bloom and thrive. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation strong,” she said.



Read the full post below:



Today think, pray and vote. And then pray again for Ghana. We declare Ghana blessed. We declare that the gates of hell shall not prevail against Ghana.



We still every storm and speak and we speak God’s peace over Ghana.



May God give us a divine outcome that places his perfect will for Ghana over all else. And may we come to appreciate that this is our home and there is space here for all of us to bloom and thrive.



God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation strong.

