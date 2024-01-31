Charlotte Osei mocks NPP MP as social media users blast him over GRA boss' age saga

Politics of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Davis Ansah Opoku, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region, has found himself at the center of a social media backlash after defending the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) boss, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Adu Owusu-Amoah, over an age controversy.



During a recent Public Accounts Committee (PAC) session where the age of the GRA boss was discussed, Opoku, mounted a defense for him, asserting that his age was a personal matter and had nothing to do with PAC's mandate or public interest.



His stance, along with that of deputy finance minister, Abena Osei Asare, sparked criticism on social media, where users have uncovered a tweet from him (Davis Ansah Opoku) in 2015.



The 2015 reads, "Charlotte is 42 and will retire at age 70."



This revelation has fueled accusations of hypocrisy, as Opoku now defends the GRA boss's right to keep his age private while previously he publicly revealed the age of then-Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei.



Social media users have been quick to highlight this inconsistency, questioning the integrity of the Mpraeso MP and accusing him of a double standard in his approach to matters.



In a twist to the episode, Charlotte Osei, the former EC chairperson responded to Opoku's old tweet, with a set of laughter emojis.



She also commented "Ajeiiiii" to one X post that called out the MP. She was tagged along with the MP in the said post.





Ajeiiiii ???????????? — Ama (@char_osei) January 30, 2024

